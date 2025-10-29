Sleeping Driver Crashes Tesla Into Cop Car, Blames Autopilot Because Of Course

No Tesla is actually self-driving, even if Tesla calls its fancy cruise control "Autopilot" and its advanced driver-assistance system "Full Self-Driving." If you actually could buy a true self-driving Tesla, the company wouldn't have to stick a human in the driver's seat of its so-called robotaxis. Good luck explaining all of that to Tesla owners, though, since so many have bought into Musk's deceptive claims and seem to think their cars actually can drive themselves. Which is how we ended up with another sleeping driver hitting a cop car and trying to blame Autopilot, the Drive reports.

The crash took place earlier this month, on October 15, in South Barrington, Illinois, when the Tesla driver rear-ended a South Barrington police cruiser. The post doesn't include a photo of the Tesla, but ultimately, it doesn't matter. Whether you drive a brand-new Cybertruck or an original Roadster, you're the driver, and you're responsible for your car while it's on the road. If you crash, it's your fault. If it hits anything, it's your fault. Because no Tesla is actually self-driving. And if you fall asleep behind the wheel and crash into a cop car, you're the one who is going to have to deal with the consequences, not Tesla.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the crash, and the post doesn't mention anyone being taken to the hospital to be evaluated. That said, the entire rear end of the cop's Ford Explorer is clearly destroyed. It's also possible the force from the crash pushed the cruiser into another vehicle or object, since you can see the hood is up.