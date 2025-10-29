Sleeping Driver Crashes Tesla Into Cop Car, Blames Autopilot Because Of Course
No Tesla is actually self-driving, even if Tesla calls its fancy cruise control "Autopilot" and its advanced driver-assistance system "Full Self-Driving." If you actually could buy a true self-driving Tesla, the company wouldn't have to stick a human in the driver's seat of its so-called robotaxis. Good luck explaining all of that to Tesla owners, though, since so many have bought into Musk's deceptive claims and seem to think their cars actually can drive themselves. Which is how we ended up with another sleeping driver hitting a cop car and trying to blame Autopilot, the Drive reports.
The crash took place earlier this month, on October 15, in South Barrington, Illinois, when the Tesla driver rear-ended a South Barrington police cruiser. The post doesn't include a photo of the Tesla, but ultimately, it doesn't matter. Whether you drive a brand-new Cybertruck or an original Roadster, you're the driver, and you're responsible for your car while it's on the road. If you crash, it's your fault. If it hits anything, it's your fault. Because no Tesla is actually self-driving. And if you fall asleep behind the wheel and crash into a cop car, you're the one who is going to have to deal with the consequences, not Tesla.
Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the crash, and the post doesn't mention anyone being taken to the hospital to be evaluated. That said, the entire rear end of the cop's Ford Explorer is clearly destroyed. It's also possible the force from the crash pushed the cruiser into another vehicle or object, since you can see the hood is up.
Thankfully, the South Barrington Police Department refused to accept "the car was driving itself" as an excuse for falling asleep and rear-ending a police cruiser. According to the Facebook post above, after admitting to falling asleep behind the wheel prior to the crash, they were "subsequently arrested and charged with several violations by the Barrington Hills Police Department, who is handling the investigation." Good.
The SBPD also took the opportunity to remind drivers that they're the ones in charge of keeping the multi-ton block of steel they own from hurting anyone else, saying:
The South Barrington Police Department would like to remind all motorists that while the use of vehicle automation systems such as autopilot is not illegal, drivers are still required to remain alert and attentive at all times. Vehicle technology can assist drivers, but it does not replace the need for human attention and judgment behind the wheel.
The South Barrington Police Department urges all drivers to stay focused, avoid distractions, and maintain control of their vehicles to help keep our roads safe for everyone.
It's also important to note that we don't actually know if the driver had Autopilot active at the time, whether they meant Full Self-Driving or whether claiming the car was on Autopilot was merely a convenient lie they told in an attempt to avoid getting in trouble for falling asleep behind the wheel and rear-ending a cop. Maybe the story they told the police was accurate. Maybe it wasn't. Either way, though, they should have paid better attention to the road, and if they were too tired to drive safely, they shouldn't have been driving in the first place.