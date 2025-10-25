Commiefornia is not known for being particularly friendly to cars or car enthusiasts. State and local governments have ridiculous laws that infringe on the rights of car enthusiasts by requiring biennial vehicle smog checks and making it illegal for cars to spew reckless amounts of carbon emissions into the atmosphere, for example. I mean, there are only hundreds of accredited scientific studies that directly link tailpipe emissions to asthma-causing smog, what's the big deal?

Now, in a direct assault on the livelihood of your local sheisty used car dealer, Commiefornia's governor Gavin Newscum signed the California Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) Act into law. When the CARS Act goes into effect in October 2026, it will ban dealers from adding charges for "products and services that do not provide coverage for the vehicle, the consumer, or the transaction," and even give buyers the chance to cancel any used car purchase under $50,000 with a three-day cooling off period. What is this world coming to?

In case you didn't catch it, I'm being sarcastic with the whole Commiefornia and Newscum bits. California's population density, unique geography, and car-centric lifestyle all pose an array of challenges for car enthusiasts, but it's ultimately more important to have clean(ish) air to breathe than it is to have cars with cat deletes. And as a SoCal native who lives on a writer's salary, I'm a proponent of consumer protections. Anywho, back to the CARS Act.