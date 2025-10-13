Toyota Teases 'One Of One' Century Coupe That Would Knock A Millionaire's Silk Socks Off

Toyota is teasing a truly unique Century model that will be unveiled at the biennial Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo at the end of October. The Japanese automaker released images on Monday showcasing a new coupe carrying the branding of its ultra-luxury line. However, you might not be able to get your hands on this new Century, no matter how deep your pockets may be. Toyota is touting the model as being "One of One," but it's not yet clear if it's just a concept, a one-off car for a wealthy customer, or an expression of its uniqueness.

From what can be gleaned from the images, the "One of One" Century is fitted with several non-conventional features. The coupe seems to feature a central seating position for the driver, and while there aren't any views of the interior, it's safe to assume that passenger seating does exist in a second row. The split-sliding doors would make it far easier for anyone to climb in and out of the back, and the lack of a B-pillar would provide better views out of the Century for passengers.