Every Variant Of The F-35, And What Makes Them Unique

For many, the pricetag of the F-35 has been its Achilles heel. With the program's total cost now at a baffling $1.7 trillion, the Lightning II easily cleared the bar to become the most expensive airplane program in history. That's not only concerned U.S. taxpayers, but international customers, as tariff rates have scared away some foreign militaries hoping to buy the jet.

Regardless, 19 nations have thrown their hat in the ring, with over 1,000 F-35s delivered around the globe. And while the development cost might sound absurd, it starts to make sense when you realize that it isn't just for creating one jet, but for three.

The winner of the Joint Strike Fighter competition, Lockheed Martin was contracted to build a fifth-generation fighter that could replace four aging aircraft across three branches of America's military. The result is three planes that, despite appearing identical on the surface, only share about 20% of their components beneath their radar-absorbent skin.

But what makes each one unique? Let's take a look at the three versions of the F-35 and the roles they play for today's militaries. Time to brush up on our ABCs.