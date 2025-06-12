Here's Why The F-35 Lightning Has That Flap Behind The Cockpit

No other fighter jet to date has garnered as much controversy as the F-35 Lightning II. While it is the most capable carrier jet ever built, the production issues and mind-melting $2 trillion price tag for the whole program are deservedly a cause for concern. We're going to take a closer look at the whirling heart of the F-35B's impressive short take-off and vertical landing capability: Its shaft-driven lift fan system mounted near the airframe's center.

Shrouded beneath a flap behind the canopy is the intake for the Rolls-Royce LiftFan, a 50-inch, two-stage counter-rotating fan. This fan can generate over 20,000 pounds of cold thrust. Yes, cold as in no combustion from this specific turbofan, just lift. An F-35's single Pratt & Whitney F135 engine delivers 29,000 horsepower to the LiftFan through a driveshaft and clutch. These are just two elements of the unique Rolls-Royce LiftSystem.

The LiftSystem also includes a 3 Bearing Swivel Module (3BSM) and a pair of Roll Posts. The 3BSM is mounted to the main engine's exhausts and twists to direct thrust downward at a 95-degree angle to produce 18,000 pounds of thrust. The Roll Posts direct bypass thrust from the engine and direct it out through both wings. While each produces an additional 1,950 pounds of thrust, the hydraulically actuated nozzles serve a more crucial purpose of providing the pilot roll control while hovering. The entire LiftSystem's over 41,000 pounds of thrust is more than capable of allowing the 32,300-pound F-35B to float, rotate, and land at a standstill.