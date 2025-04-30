$60 Million U.S. Navy Jet Lost At Sea After Falling Off Aircraft Carrier

If you've ever spent time on a boat, chances are you've lost something off of it. A shoe, a magazine, an earring, it happens to the best of us — things just fall into the water, and they're often never seen again. But while you or I may lose a pair of sunglasses, the U.S. Navy managed to lose an entire F/A-18E Super Hornet as well as its tow tractor when the pair fell off the USS Harry S. Truman. No diamond earring or pair of Ray-Bans compares to the $60 million that dropped into the Red Sea.

A statement from representatives for the military claims that the USS Harry S. Truman turned sharply while the plane was being towed, as part of an evasive maneuver, according to CNN. The turn was apparently enough to send both fighter jet and tractor flying from the ship's hanger, in what would be the last-ever bit of airtime for the Super Hornet — and, presumably, the first-ever bit of unassisted flight for the tractor. Luckily no one was injured, and the Navy says "an investigation is ongoing."