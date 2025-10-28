The F-22 Raptor's Gold-Tinted Canopy Is A Stealthy Secret Weapon

For years, nothing in the sky matched the Lockheed Martin F-22. Introduced in 2005, the Raptor was the first fifth-generation fighter to enter service, and its advanced capabilities quickly made it the deadliest plane in the air. Practically invisible to radar, the Raptor can sneak up on its prey undetected at speeds north of Mach 2. Up close, it's just as deadly, with its pair of thrust-vectoring engines giving it the ability to turn on a dime. The Raptor's production was canceled in 2009, but it was so ahead of its time that it took over a decade for China and Russia to build fighters able to stand toe-to-toe with it.

The functions of the Raptor are immediately reflected in its form, as Lockheed designed the aircraft around having the smallest radar cross section (RCS) possible. Another major player in this effort is its gold-tinted canopy. One of the most visually striking aspects of the craft, the canopy's finish uses decades-old technology to not just protect the plane, but also its pilot.