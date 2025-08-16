Why The F-22's Exhaust Looks So Different From Other Fighter Jets

No accolade could better describe how exemplary the F-22 Raptor is as a fighter jet than that its production run was quartered because it was peerless in air-to-air combat. The F-22's rectangular exhaust nozzles are two of many places on the aircraft where stealth, speed and maneuverability were all design considerations. How the exhaust is handled helps the aircraft, co-developed by Lockheed Martin and Boeing, hit a speed of 1,500 miles per hour, twirl through the sky like a falling leaf and remain difficult to spot on radar.

The first thing that onlookers at air shows notice about the F-22 Raptor is the shape of its exhaust nozzle. Most fighter aircraft have circular-shaped exhausts, which seems intuitive when all turbofan engines are cylinders that have to be fitted to the airframe. However, it creates a unique dilemma. According to the Aviation Geek Club, the curved shape can be easier to spot on radar. The angular shape of the F-22's exhausts and the sawtooth edges along the fuselage's aft section are there to minimize the return signature on radar.