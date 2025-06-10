What It's Really Like Inside The Cockpit Of An F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet

Nearly 30 years since its first test flight in 1997, the Lockheed Martin-Boeing F-22 Raptor still looks like it came from the future. Sporting both a curved body and hard-edged angles as well as that signature golden canopy, the F-22 is an iconic design that's instantly recognizable.

But while there are plenty of amazing images of that radar-absorbent exterior, its interior has been kept pretty tightly under wraps. Much of the technology inside the F-22 remains classified, so while the U.S. Air Force is very happy to show it off at air shows, it generally avoids ever showing anyone the inside of the cockpit.

Still, some information about the controls and displays of the Raptor have been released, and various pilots have talked about the experience of flying one. The F-22's technological edge comes as much from its advanced avionics as its stealth silhouette, empowering pilots in a way that fourth-generation fighters like the F-18 (which seem to be easy to lose) never could. That makes life in the cockpit very different for these pilots than their peers.