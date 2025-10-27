Infiniti Just Put A GT-R Nismo Engine In A QX80, Can I Get A Hell Yeah?

Add that kind of power to a bajillion-pound SUV, you're going to want a few more mods to make it at least vaguely safe to drive, so that's what Infiniti did here. It starts with 24-inch GR-R–inspired wheels wearing a set of high-performance 315/35/24 Yokohama Parada Spec-X tires, and Infiniti also added the carbon-ceramic brakes from a GT-R with "custom brake caliper adapters and rotor hats" to slow things down when it's time to let off the accelerator.

Despite the stereotypes, America does have a few roads that aren't completely straight lines, so Infiniti also added custom MCS three-way external reservoir coilovers and Eibach ERS springs. It also relocated the steering rack with a custom steering shaft and added modified bump-steer knuckles. And to complete the package, the team added a custom wide-body kit that it claims includes "functional aerodynamics," a custom ARP front splitter and a Midnight Purple wrap.

In a statement, Tiago Castro, Infiniti's vice president of the Americas, said:

QX80 R-Spec is extreme, aggressive and a showcase of what INFINITI can do when our engineering and design teams take off all the guardrails. With the QX80 R-Spec build, we challenged ourselves to explore an even more extreme direction for QX80 as we look to a future with high-performance variants that offer a broader breadth of adrenaline-pumping capabilities for our clients. We gave our team the freedom to be creative and dream of the unexpected as we redefine the future of luxury in a way that combines visceral performance with incomparable refinement.

Will we ever get a production version? Probably not. Does the U.S. need another ultra-high-powered SUV on its roads? Not at all. But it's still pretty neat. Maybe we could compromise, and Infiniti could offer the QX80 with optional Midnight Purple paint?