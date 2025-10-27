Infiniti Just Put A GT-R Nismo Engine In A QX80, Can I Get A Hell Yeah?
Infiniti announced a sporty concept version of its full-size QX80 SUV only a couple months ago, and then followed it up with a pair of concepts, one even more track-focused and the other an off-roader. Considering business hasn't been going so hot over at Nissan this year, you might assume that would be it for special QX80s this year, but that is not the case. Ahead of this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas, Infiniti revealed the QX80 R-Spec, which features the twin-turbo V6 used in the Nissan GT-R Nismo.
Granted, the QX80 already uses a twin-turbo V6 that's part of the VR family, so that isn't the wildest idea anyone has ever had, but still. It's a GT-R Nismo engine. In a massive, body-on-frame SUV that was mainly built for Costco runs and conquering the school pickup line. (I know, I know. It's also a fancy Patrol and could totally go super far off-road if you wanted it to.) Infiniti didn't leave the engine alone, either. There's no official power figure, but according to the press release, it's built "to be capable of 1,000 horsepower."
To get there, Infiniti added a long list of mods, including:
- JE Pistons, Boostline Rods, ARP rod bolts
- MOTEC engine management
- ETS exhaust manifolds with Garrett G-series turbochargers
- Custom flex-fuel system with 2600-cc injectors and Fuel Lab fuel pump
- Custom intake with twin front-mount intercoolers
- Custom R35-inspired exhausts
- Custom CNC transmission adapter
- E-Locker rear differential
- CSF engine and transmission coolers
More than just a GT-R Nismo engine
Add that kind of power to a bajillion-pound SUV, you're going to want a few more mods to make it at least vaguely safe to drive, so that's what Infiniti did here. It starts with 24-inch GR-R–inspired wheels wearing a set of high-performance 315/35/24 Yokohama Parada Spec-X tires, and Infiniti also added the carbon-ceramic brakes from a GT-R with "custom brake caliper adapters and rotor hats" to slow things down when it's time to let off the accelerator.
Despite the stereotypes, America does have a few roads that aren't completely straight lines, so Infiniti also added custom MCS three-way external reservoir coilovers and Eibach ERS springs. It also relocated the steering rack with a custom steering shaft and added modified bump-steer knuckles. And to complete the package, the team added a custom wide-body kit that it claims includes "functional aerodynamics," a custom ARP front splitter and a Midnight Purple wrap.
In a statement, Tiago Castro, Infiniti's vice president of the Americas, said:
QX80 R-Spec is extreme, aggressive and a showcase of what INFINITI can do when our engineering and design teams take off all the guardrails. With the QX80 R-Spec build, we challenged ourselves to explore an even more extreme direction for QX80 as we look to a future with high-performance variants that offer a broader breadth of adrenaline-pumping capabilities for our clients. We gave our team the freedom to be creative and dream of the unexpected as we redefine the future of luxury in a way that combines visceral performance with incomparable refinement.
Will we ever get a production version? Probably not. Does the U.S. need another ultra-high-powered SUV on its roads? Not at all. But it's still pretty neat. Maybe we could compromise, and Infiniti could offer the QX80 with optional Midnight Purple paint?