Infiniti Announces Totally Necessary QX80 Sport Trim To Get Your Heart Pumping

When you look at a vehicle like the 6,000-pound, boxy-as-all-hell Infiniti QX80, I know what you're thinking. Obviously you're thinking that what this behemoth needs is a sporty variant. Well, I've got some good news, because that's exactly what Infiniti is adding to its body-on-frame truck for 2026.

Slotted right behind the top-end Autograph, the new QX80 Sport is meant to give a darker, more aggressive look to Infiniti's luxury-focused flagship, but with no extra power. It has a new front grille and tweaked front bumper to go along with unique 22-inch wheels, which feel almost small nowadays, and it also gets a slew of darker exterior trim pieces. On the outside, there are four colors to choose from, and buddy, they are enthralling. If you want a QX80 Sport, you can opt for Mineral Black, Radiant White, Grand Blue or Dynamic Metal. You can add a black roof to the latter three.

The inside of the truck also gets a once-over, adding in dark matte chrome accents and a graphite-colored headliner with open-pore wood trim around the instrument panel and doors. It wears a new color scheme that Infiniti is calling Dusk Blue, with black and blue seat inserts and special quilted-pattern perforation. The third-generation QX80 has always been a nice place to spend time, and while it's a bit of a departure from the ultra-luxe nature of the current QX80, the Sport trim's cabin still looks to be a lovely place to be.