One Of The World's Only Twin-Turbo Flat-Four Engines Was Built By Subaru – And It Didn't Go As Planned

Although Subaru didn't invent flat engines, and isn't the only automaker still using them, those motors have become a defining characteristic of the brand. (The same can be said for all-wheel drive, of course, but we'll leave that for another day.) In fact, Subaru has relied on flat engines, also called boxer engines, for nearly all of its vehicles since the Subaru 1000 reached the road in 1966. And every gas-powered member of the current lineup — even the Subaru BRZ built together with Toyota — has one.

Naturally, Subaru's boxers have evolved since the 1960s, over time trying out many of the same refinements and upgrades as traditional internal combustion motors, including fuel injection, turbocharging, supercharging, and even diesel engines never sold in the U.S. In 1993, Subaru doubled down on forced induction by developing a four-cylinder boxer engine with two turbochargers, 247 horsepower, and 228 pound-feet of torque.

The mill was made mostly for Japan, where folks drive on the right-hand side of the road, and it actually wouldn't fit into cars with steering wheels on the left. Nor is this the only special Legacy from the early '90s we missed out on: There was once a Japan-only Legacy Touring Bruce edition honoring "Die Hard"-era Bruce Willis.

Regardless, the steering-wheel location wasn't the reason things didn't go as planned. It turns out using a sequential twin-turbo setup, like the Legacy did, has an inherent weakness when it comes to power delivery and isn't so great in terms of emissions, either.