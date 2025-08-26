Why The EJ20 Made The WRX A Legend, And Also A Bit Of A Headache

Introduced in 1989, the EJ family of motors replaced the long-serving EA family of flat-fours Subaru had been using since 1965. The engine layout has been a crucial part of the Subaru formula, and the brand has elected to go the way of the boxer for a multitude of reasons.

The engine's moniker comes from its pistons' unique motion. Unlike a traditional V-format engine, each piston has its own crankpin, meaning adjacent cylinders extend and retract at the same time, a setup that, when viewed at full speed, looks like a pair of boxers punching each other. This leads to a far better natural balance for the engine, as the pistons' mirrored movement cancels out reciprocating forces, resulting in far lower vibration than the EJ's inline-4 cousins.

Everyday commuters loved the engine's low vibration, but enthusiasts would find even more benefits to the boxer. With its flat layout, the low placement of the boxer gives a lower center of mass, and increases overall handling capabilities. This keeps boxer-equipped cars stable and agile, and when paired with Subaru's all-wheel drive, transforms the engine into a weapon on rally stages.