Why Were Subaru Diesel Engines Never Sold In The US?

Like many automakers, Subaru had its share of difficulties during the early years of the pandemic, but it has gotten its groove back since. After nearly a decade of growth from 2010 to 2019, U.S. sales took a nosedive in 2020 but started climbing up again in 2023. The company would then ring up a streak of 33 straight months of growing sales –- which, however, did come to an end in May 2025. Either way, it's strong evidence that Subaru had it right along.

Of course, that doesn't mean Subaru gets it right every time. Remember the Subaru Tribeca? The brand's first three-row SUV lasted from 2006 to 2014 before being cancelled due to — well, a lot of things, from a lack of space to the polarizing design. Another big idea from the company –- diesel boxer engines –- didn't even get started in the United States. Although diesel-powered Subarus were available in a number of countries around the world from 2008 to 2020, none were ever sold in the U.S.

It was a rare misstep for the company, but one that makes sense in retrospect. Subaru, like other automakers of the time, was struggling to reduce emissions in its diesel engines and eventually realized it wasn't economically feasible. Other companies came to the same conclusion, but made the costly mistake of trying to cheat the system instead.