NYC Congestion Pricing Is Wildly Successful, So Of Course It's Become A Political Battleground

Diving in Manhattan will never be blissful, but let me tell you, a journey from suburban New Jersey to, say, Brooklyn is now a manageable undertaking rather than a soul-destroying slog. I now even sometimes choose to take the Holland Tunnel, formerly the piece of transportation infrastructure I most thoroughly despised. Traversing Midtown is almost orderly. The reduction in stress that congestion pricing has delivered is entirely worth the nine bucks.

In the face of making money and saving lives, Republicans and some Democrats are still fighting over whether the plan should continue. Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy claimed it was unfair to working-class commuters in the region and demanded that NYC dismantle it. But Gov. Hochul wasn't always a vigorous advocate: she stalled implementation last June at the 11th hour, when pressure mounted from Democratic politicians in New York and New Jersey who feared blowback from constituents. She was joined by NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, also a Democrat. When the plan finally went live – after the November 2024 elections – the original $15 toll was lowered to the current $9.

Despite all that, Gothamist reported that the influx of revenue from what's officially known as a "Central Business District Tolling Program" is now so big that NYC now feels confident moving forward with a $15-billion program to upgrade the region's beleaguered subways and commuter rail lines. It's all going so well (not exactly a common occurrence in the Big Apple) that politics should fall by the wayside. This one isn't worth fighting over anymore.