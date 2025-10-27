California Bans 'Defeat Devices' Because Privately Owned Self-Driving Cars Are Still Not A Thing

In a move that should surprise absolutely no one who has ever driven on a California freeway, the state has once again been forced to, well, enforce common sense. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed Senate Bill 1313 which bans the use of "defeat devices" people use to trick their car's driver-assistance systems. For what it's worth, the likes of Amazon and Alibaba have pulled listing for similar devices before, but just as life will always find a way, so will stupidity.

The bill specifically calls out Level 2 systems and for those of you in the back of the class, Level 2 is not self driving. It's Tesla's Autopilot or Ford's BlueCruise, for example. These typically combine adaptive cruise control with lane centering all while still requiring the driver to be ready and alert to take over. Cars enforce this with driver monitoring systems (DMS), and SB 1313's definition of DMS is purposefully broad. It covers everything from cameras, torque sensors, pressure sensors — you name it.

We're talking about steering wheel weights, camera blockers, and any other gadget designed to bypass the DMS. It's complacency, sold online for forty bucks. Why does humanity's desire to send a text at 80 mph seem greater than its will to live?