The Strange Lawsuit That Put A Chevy Beretta Inside Beretta's Headquarters

Car and Driver subscribers in the late '80s expected cool cars on the cover. The October '88 issue featured a yellow C4 Corvette ZR-1 with flames underneath and the headline, "The Corvette From Hell!" Those C4 Corvette ZR-1s are cheap now, but still monstrously cool. November '88's cover boasted a new Lamborghini Countach with roses laid by the passenger door, perhaps left in an attempt to woo the V12 beast. Then, in February of '89, we got Otis the Avocado sitting in a Buick Reatta. Artistically, it was a step down. Yet the strangest thing about that issue was not that Car and Driver thought readers cared about Buicks or guacamole ingredients, but the "Beretta vs. Beretta shoot-out" article inside.

The story focused on a Chevrolet Beretta going head-to-head with Italian gunmaker Beretta's 92 (or the military equivalent, the M9), a semi-automatic pistol which is famously not a car. Surely, this would be the only time these two unrelated products would cross paths, right? There's no way a firearms manufacturer in Italy would ever give a darn about an American front-wheel-drive coupe made on General Motors' L platform, right?

Well, Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. was quite irritated that GM had the gall to use the name, which had been trademarked in the U.S. since 1954. Beretta is over 500 years old, still owned by the family who founded it, and doesn't want anyone to think the company allows other entities to use its identity without express permission. This is how a lawsuit between two heritage businesses resulted in a Chevy Beretta GTU Coupe being placed inside Beretta's U.S. headquarters in Gallatin, Tennessee.