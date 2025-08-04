This 52-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Beretta GT Comes With A Manual Transmission And The Original New Owners Cassette Tape
Of all the cars ever made, the Chevrolet Beretta sure is one of them. In fact, when reader Peter Delano sent in this listing, he was so excited to find such a low-mile Beretta Indy Coupe offered in such perfect condition, he made the subject line, "this car exists." And boy, does it exist. In fact, not only does it exist, but if you head on down to Volo Auto Sales, it can be yours for the low price of $29,998. Now, you're probably thinking that's a lot of money for a car that cost about $17,000 new 35-years ago, but you should also know it only has 52 miles on the odometer.
Yes, you read that correctly. This factory-built 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Indy 500 pace car replica has only been driven fifty-two U.S. American miles in its entire life, likely making it the lowest-mile Beretta Indy Coupe in existence. Other Beretta Indy Coupes may have been driven, smoked in and contributed to the occasional teenage pregnancy, but not this one. According to the listing, it's a one-owner car, and that owner knew from the beginning he had something
special on his hands. As the listing states:
This is a time capsule.1 owner car, he treated it like a collectable from day one. He saved every piece of the original literature from the window sticker to the cassette telling you about your new Beretta. He never drove the car, he trailered it home from the dealership! It had 44 miles new at the dealership, we bought it with 45!
Sure, it's cool to have the original window sticker showing an original price of $16,900 with options and destination included, but how many cars come with all the original literature, including the new-owner cassette tape? Do the youths even know how to flip or rewind a cassette tape anymore? Heck, would they even know what they were looking at if you showed it to them?
The most perfect Beretta Indy Coupe in existence
The fact that this car has barely been driven in the 35-ish years since it rolled off the assembly line might mean you'd be buying a mechanical ticking time bomb, but it also means this thing looks about as perfect as it did when it was new, too. I mean, just look at that interior. It's so clean, you'd almost feel bad housing three Crunchwrap Supremes in the passenger seat. The paint appears to be similarly perfect, and you even get the original tires. After all, who wouldn't want a car on 35-year-old tires?
That's no three-speed automatic transmission, either. That's a five-speed manual, sending all 135 horsepower from the 3.1-liter V6 to the front wheels. Even better, you definitely don't have to worry about the whole "ticking time bomb" thing because, according to the listing, "All the belts, hoses and reservoirs appear to be original and in immaculate condition." You also can't forget those Porsche-style sideview mirrors, which basically make this car an American Porsche and worth every penny of its nearly $30,000 price tag. As the listing says, "The interior still shows like new, no mice, no smells."
Now, some people will say that's too much money for a car designed to be a beater the moment it rolled off the dealer lot, but according to the listing, it's actually an incredible deal. With all its documentation and in its current condition, the website says this car was actually appraised at $38,000, so take that, haters. Where else are you going to find one of only 1,500 yellow 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Indy Coupes for less than $30,000? Especially one that has all the original documentation and fewer than 100 miles on the odometer?
Something tells me most people aren't itching to get their hands on a nearly showroom-perfect 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Indy Coupe at any price, but hey, at least now you know this car exists.