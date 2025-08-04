This 52-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Beretta GT Comes With A Manual Transmission And The Original New Owners Cassette Tape

Of all the cars ever made, the Chevrolet Beretta sure is one of them. In fact, when reader Peter Delano sent in this listing, he was so excited to find such a low-mile Beretta Indy Coupe offered in such perfect condition, he made the subject line, "this car exists." And boy, does it exist. In fact, not only does it exist, but if you head on down to Volo Auto Sales, it can be yours for the low price of $29,998. Now, you're probably thinking that's a lot of money for a car that cost about $17,000 new 35-years ago, but you should also know it only has 52 miles on the odometer.

Yes, you read that correctly. This factory-built 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Indy 500 pace car replica has only been driven fifty-two U.S. American miles in its entire life, likely making it the lowest-mile Beretta Indy Coupe in existence. Other Beretta Indy Coupes may have been driven, smoked in and contributed to the occasional teenage pregnancy, but not this one. According to the listing, it's a one-owner car, and that owner knew from the beginning he had something special on his hands. As the listing states:

This is a time capsule.1 owner car, he treated it like a collectable from day one. He saved every piece of the original literature from the window sticker to the cassette telling you about your new Beretta. He never drove the car, he trailered it home from the dealership! It had 44 miles new at the dealership, we bought it with 45!

Sure, it's cool to have the original window sticker showing an original price of $16,900 with options and destination included, but how many cars come with all the original literature, including the new-owner cassette tape? Do the youths even know how to flip or rewind a cassette tape anymore? Heck, would they even know what they were looking at if you showed it to them?