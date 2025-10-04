The Most Reliable New Cars And SUVs You Can Buy For Less Than $30,000, According To Consumer Reports

You may not be able to buy any new cars for less than $20,000 these days, but if you can afford to spend closer to $30,000, then you have all sorts of options. Consumer Reports recommends six different cars here, unless you want to count the Corolla variants as different cars. Considering its reputation for reliability, it probably isn't much of a surprise that three different Corollas earned CR's recommendation, even if that's about all they have going for them. Well, that and fuel economy, if you get the Corolla Hybrid.

If you're interested in a hybrid, though, or just want the best car on this list, you'll also want to check out the highly rated Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Not only does it match the Corolla Hybrid's gas mileage, it also drives and handles better than the non-hybrid Elantra and is the clear version to buy even if you don't care about its hybrid powertrain. Second place among the cars here goes to the Subaru Impreza. There's no hybrid version, and it's only available as a hatchback, but other than not being as quick as some would like, it's received almost universal praise.

As for the rest of them, you have the Nissan Sentra, which is both the least-expensive car on this list and also probably a lot better than you'd expect. Despite solid reviews, though, its owner satisfaction scores are also low, suggesting that a lot of people get drawn in by the low price and come to regret it. Then there's the Mazda 3, which is also beautifully designed and comes with the same sporty handling and premium interior that CR praised in its other models. Finally, there's the Toyota Prius, which costs more than the Corolla Hyrbid but also looks far better, offers better acceleration and should feel like a more premium car.