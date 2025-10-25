Michigan Re-Embraces Gas Power By Charging EV Owners One Of The Highest Registration Fees In The Nation

The automotive industry has relied on fossil fuels for over a century, and the roads those cars travel on have relied heavily on taxes that drivers pay on each gallon of gas purchased at the pump. As the effects of human-caused climate change continue to worsen and more drivers choose to drive less environmentally damaging electric vehicles, governments have had to reconsider how to go about collecting those infrastructure-funding taxes. One way that states have decided to recoup the revenue lost by EV owners not paying gas taxes is by adding additional fees when EV owners register their cars.

EV-owning Michiganders already pay an annual EV surcharge of $160 on top of their annual registration fees, and owners of EVs and hybrids that weigh over 8,000 pounds pay an additional $100 on top of that before even accounting for the standard registration cost. That annual EV surcharge will soon skyrocket by another $100 each year, and make EV owners pay significantly more in taxes than gas car owners pay in gas taxes over the course of a year. This will make Michigan tie with New Jersey as the states with the highest EV taxes in the United States.