More Than 1,000 Antique Tractors Parade Across Michigan's Mackinac Bridge

Every weekend after Labor Day, the Michigan towns of Mackinaw City and St. Ignace celebrate the Mackinac Bridge , which connects Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas as it stretches across a straight between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. The Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing is more than just the crossing itself, but a multiple-day celebration of this area's agricultural heritage. Although the bridge is technically Interstate 75, the event gets special permission to take over the right lane of the northbound side for the parade. The crossing takes several hours, with tractors beginning their departure from Mackinaw City at 8:30 a.m and continuing to arrive in St. Ignace until 2:00 p.m.

Food trucks park up and the two towns arrange various games and activities take place on either side of the bridge in the days before and after the crossing. Both towns get to host displays of more than 1,000 vintage tractors, the pinnacle of which is the crossing over the bridge on Saturday. Participating tractors this year must be from 1982 or earlier, which owners can still fix themselves and are blissfully free of technology that can sometimes make modern tractors act possessed.