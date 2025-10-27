What Is Spark Plug Indexing?

Before threading in a spark plug, the mechanic will mark where the ground strap sits, and install it in the position of the intake valve. If it's not pointing toward the intake valve, they'll use a different indexing washer to alter how deep the plug sits. Finally, they tighten and torque the plug to the correct spec, and double check if the ground strap is aligned to the intake valve position. It's kind of painstaking. It's almost ridiculous. And yet, in the world of combustion perfection, it matters.

The goal is to create consistent flame propagation. In a tightly packed, high-compression engine, any inconsistencies in the position of an indexed performance spark plug can influence detonation, knock resistance, and ignition timing. Some dyno tests -– like those shared by Vivid Racing -– show marginal power increases of around 1-2 hp, which is negligible for daily cars. But in racing, that little added horsepower is something.

This is also why indexing is more common in performance or boosted builds than in stock engines. Turbocharged setups, for instance, are particularly sensitive to combustion efficiency. Engineers know this too, which is why newer spark plugs, like NGK, are already "indexed." Still, for many garage tinkerers, marking and rotating plugs remains a badge of pride –- a nod to an era when performance was earned with a wrench and patience.