Kia's Blind Spot Cameras Go Blind In The Rain – But There's An Easy Fix

Modern Kias, particularly the fascinating EVs, have come a long way from the automaker's humble beginnings. A brand that used to stand for "penalty box" and "economy" is now laden with futuristic styling and advanced technology. The Kia EV6, for instance, is not perfect by any means, but we didn't hold back in calling it a great car. EV6 owners love their cars, too, especially that it's pretty much a normal car that just happens to run on electricity.

However, there's a particularly quirky downside to EV6 ownership — something that could trigger a safety recall. All 2025 Kia EV6 models have a warning for a blind spot with rear cross traffic, but a few get an upgraded version called Blind-Spot View Monitor (with 360-degree surround view). It's an optional feature in the EV6 Light Long Range and comes standard in the EV6 Wind and GT-Line.

The system projects a live video feed of the car's blind spots in the digital instrument cluster upon activating the turn signals. We still prefer checking the wing mirrors with our eyes, thank you, but this is one advanced safety feature that we won't mind leaving on — as long as it doesn't rain. As it turns out, the system's cameras are practically useless in heavy rain, and user Alternative_Way9945 on r/KiaEV6 posted a video of the entire ordeal.

It's not pretty. And it's a glaring oversight for an electric car that was the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.