Are Silicone Wiper Blades Better Than Rubber?
Silicone wiper blades are not necessarily better than your average rubber blades. When new, both are good at removing rain and moisture from the windshield, but everything changes when the wipers begin to dry, crack, or age. In this case, silicone has an advantage over old-school rubber wiper blades, thanks to their longevity.
The infused silicone material enables them to last up to twice as long as rubber blades, making them ideal for places with rainy or snowy weather. Silicone wiper blades are particularly beneficial in icy climates, owing to their hardiness, which offers resistance to cracking or sticking to the windshield when the mercury drops.
It's time to replace your car's wiper blades when you begin to notice a significant lag in wiping performance. Noticeable symptoms, like streaking, chattering, and squeaking noises while operating the wipers, are telltale signs that the wipers need replacing. In addition, you should consider replacing them if you notice bits of rubber hanging from the wipers or if the blades are missing chunks of rubber.
For context, rubber wiper blades should last up to a year or longer in reasonable weather, but exposure to extreme climates can significantly affect their lifespan. Parking under the sun, wind, or rain can cause the wiper blades to dry, tear, or crack, and frequently driving in the snow is punishing to wiper blades, too. Choosing between silicone and rubber wiper blades will depend on the prevailing weather conditions in your area, but another factor worth considering is the cost.
Silicone vs. rubber wiper blades: Price difference
The principal distinction between silicone and rubber wiper blades is their pricing, which varies according to the brand and specific features offered. For instance, a set of two premium VTOGOI rubber wiper blades is about $16. However, upgrading to something like the Rain-X Silicone Endura wiper blade will cost you $24 each. Since your windshield needs two wiper blades, the Rain-X products will set you back $48, which is three times the cost of the rubber variety.
You would have gotten three pairs (or six) VTOGOI rubber blades for the price of two Rain-X Endura silicone wipers. On the other hand, a two-pack of WOWiper silicone wiper blades is around $14.44, which costs less than the VTOGOI rubber blades. Of course, the price will depend on the vehicle make and the size of the wiper blades, but the cost disparity between different types of wiper blades has started to close –- unless you have a Porsche 911 with carbon-fiber windshield wipers, that is.
If you think $16 is still too much for new wiper blades, you can purchase the 5Plus four-pack rubber wiper refill for under $7.50, an excellent choice if you wish to only replace the rubber strip and not the entire wiper blade.
Tips on extending the service life of wiper blades
It doesn't matter if you have rubber or silicone wiper blades. Care goes a long way toward ensuring clear visibility each time the wipers glide over the windshield. Avoid operating the wipers when the windshield is dry. Not only is this harmful to the wiper blades, but it may also cause ugly windshield damage, which can impair visibility.
Excess friction will damage the wiper blades, and operating with a wet windshield is best to prolong your wipers' service life and avoid marring an otherwise pristine glass finish. Meanwhile, give the wipers time to thaw before operating them in the winter. Extreme cold temperatures can freeze the wipers to the windshield glass, and forcing them to operate while frozen may destroy the rubber or silicone blades.
Finally, take some time to wipe the blades clean with a wet cloth or paper towel, preferably at least once a week or when washing the car. It may not be obvious, but the wiper blades are dirty and may have chunks of trapped debris, dog hair, and pine needles. Regular cleaning ensures unrivaled visibility in any weather while preventing streaks or scratches from ruining the view. Lift the wipers from the windshield and wipe across the entire rubber strip to clean it, making sure to lower them gently on the glass when done.