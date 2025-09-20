Are Silicone Wiper Blades Better Than Rubber?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Silicone wiper blades are not necessarily better than your average rubber blades. When new, both are good at removing rain and moisture from the windshield, but everything changes when the wipers begin to dry, crack, or age. In this case, silicone has an advantage over old-school rubber wiper blades, thanks to their longevity.

The infused silicone material enables them to last up to twice as long as rubber blades, making them ideal for places with rainy or snowy weather. Silicone wiper blades are particularly beneficial in icy climates, owing to their hardiness, which offers resistance to cracking or sticking to the windshield when the mercury drops.

It's time to replace your car's wiper blades when you begin to notice a significant lag in wiping performance. Noticeable symptoms, like streaking, chattering, and squeaking noises while operating the wipers, are telltale signs that the wipers need replacing. In addition, you should consider replacing them if you notice bits of rubber hanging from the wipers or if the blades are missing chunks of rubber.

For context, rubber wiper blades should last up to a year or longer in reasonable weather, but exposure to extreme climates can significantly affect their lifespan. Parking under the sun, wind, or rain can cause the wiper blades to dry, tear, or crack, and frequently driving in the snow is punishing to wiper blades, too. Choosing between silicone and rubber wiper blades will depend on the prevailing weather conditions in your area, but another factor worth considering is the cost.