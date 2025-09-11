Drivers Don't Use Apple CarPlay So Much After All, BMW Says

Drivers started using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto because they were faster, easier, and more intuitive to use than manufacturers' built-in systems of the time. Data connections ensured that map data is always up to date, while manually updating built-in maps was always a bit of a pain. Now, though, connected cars update maps automatically. Having maps stored locally also lets you plan a route even if you don't have a data connection, an area where most phone apps fail miserably, in my experience.

Manufacturers are also leaning into integrating their navigation with vehicle data that Google Maps, Apple Maps, and the like don't have access to. EVs, in particular, can easily route you to a charger along your route near the end of your range, or suggest routes based on efficiency rather than the fastest or shortest route. While you can search for a ChargePoint or Tesla Supercharger in your preferred map app, it isn't nearly as convenient as the function in your EV's native navigation system. Also, few cars allow you to display directions from CarPlay on gauge clusters or heads-up displays.

People first switched to CarPlay because it worked better than their car's built-in navigation. It makes sense if people are now switching from CarPlay back to built-in nav systems for exactly the same reason. Unless Apple takes over the car, which it wouldn't mind doing, it won't have the integration advantage that manufacturers' infotainment systems have had all along.