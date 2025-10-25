Should You Trust Your Prized Possession To A Costco Car Cover? Here's What Reviews Say
Car owners and enthusiasts can take advantage of huge discounts at Costco for everything from lower-priced Interstate batteries to EV home chargers. While Costco doesn't carry its own brand of car covers, it offers products from Coverking, a California-based company known for its floor mats, storage accessories, and vehicle protection gear.
Costco's online store features the Coverking Stormshield and Hybrid car covers. The former is essentially the Stormproof if you buy it from Coverking directly, and the Coverking Hybrid is the same as what you'll find at Costco. However, it would make more sense to buy them at Costco instead. The Stormshield starts at under $320 with a Costco membership ($350 if you buy at Coverking), while the Hybrid is under $60 (which is $99.99 when bought directly). The savings alone make Costco car covers a good buy, since they're essentially the same high-quality products from Coverking.
Customer reviews on Costco's online store are encouraging, though some complain about late deliveries, poor fitting, and the lack of a smoother underside to prevent scratching. "The cover doesn't fit like a custom cover should," said one disgruntled buyer. "I ordered the cover and two weeks later they sent me the wrong cover," echoed another. Otherwise, buyers are mostly impressed. "Excellent materials, high quality, great price. Very impressed and would buy again," one person wrote. "It's well-made, the material is great for year-round California weather, and it meets all of my expectations. It's the first cover that actually fits my Subaru Outback," another customer chimed in.
Stormshield vs. Hybrid: Choosing the right Coverking product for your car
Coverking has a varied selection of indoor and outdoor car covers. However, only the Stormshield and Hybrid are available at Costco. The Stormshield (or Stormproof) is a custom-fit car cover for indoor and outdoor applications. It offers year-round protection against sun, rain, dust, and snow through Coverking's proprietary Stormproof fabric.
It's water-resistant, durable, lightweight, and most importantly, breathable to prevent rust, mold, and mildew buildup. The construction is particularly top-notch with minimal seams, double-needle stitching, and wax-coated threads. "So far so good. It has done well at blocking the sun and keeping dust off my car," said a user about the Coverking Stormshield.
More importantly, it carries a 4-year warranty. Costco adds that the Stormshield's material is a Coverking exclusive and has 2 million strands of microfibers per square inch to block water droplets while remaining breathable. "Have purchased many of these covers, and they last about 3 to 4 years," said a reviewer. "They are great for reducing sun damage, and they fit perfectly on my Corvette. However, you have to keep the car and cover clean to prevent scratches."
Meanwhile, the Coverking Hybrid is not a car cover for hybrid-only cars. Instead, the "hybrid" part refers to the two fabrics of the cover. The top is a reflective and water-resistant fabric, while underneath is a lighter and breathable material to expel moisture and heat. It comes in small, medium, and large sizes, so it's critical to select the right one to ensure a nice fit. It's good for indoor and outdoor use in moderately hot or cold weather, but the Stormshield stands a better chance of repelling intense rain, snow, and harsh UV exposure.
Can car covers ruin my car's paint?
It's time to debunk once and for all the myths about car covers. You probably heard that covers could damage your vehicle's paint, especially if the thing doesn't provide an exact fit or is made from non-breathable materials. Loose or ill-fitting covers can flap around and blow off in moderate winds, exposing the surface they're supposed to protect. Furthermore, some covers have metal rings or grommets to anchor the ends of the cover to your ride, but they could hit your vehicle and cause dents and dings if the cover is too loose.
Meanwhile, a non-breathable cover could trap moisture underneath and cause rust or mildew, not to mention infusing the paint with hard-to-remove water spots and stains. Therefore, the type of material and the fitment should be your primary concerns when purchasing a car cover.
Another tip is to avoid covering a dirty car to prevent scratching the paint. It also helps to park your vehicle on hard surfaces while covered to lessen the chances of contaminating the paint with dust and debris from the ground. DIY scratch removal takes time, patience, and a lot of effort, so preventing scratches is better than elbow-greasing them later.