Should You Trust Your Prized Possession To A Costco Car Cover? Here's What Reviews Say

Car owners and enthusiasts can take advantage of huge discounts at Costco for everything from lower-priced Interstate batteries to EV home chargers. While Costco doesn't carry its own brand of car covers, it offers products from Coverking, a California-based company known for its floor mats, storage accessories, and vehicle protection gear.

Costco's online store features the Coverking Stormshield and Hybrid car covers. The former is essentially the Stormproof if you buy it from Coverking directly, and the Coverking Hybrid is the same as what you'll find at Costco. However, it would make more sense to buy them at Costco instead. The Stormshield starts at under $320 with a Costco membership ($350 if you buy at Coverking), while the Hybrid is under $60 (which is $99.99 when bought directly). The savings alone make Costco car covers a good buy, since they're essentially the same high-quality products from Coverking.

Customer reviews on Costco's online store are encouraging, though some complain about late deliveries, poor fitting, and the lack of a smoother underside to prevent scratching. "The cover doesn't fit like a custom cover should," said one disgruntled buyer. "I ordered the cover and two weeks later they sent me the wrong cover," echoed another. Otherwise, buyers are mostly impressed. "Excellent materials, high quality, great price. Very impressed and would buy again," one person wrote. "It's well-made, the material is great for year-round California weather, and it meets all of my expectations. It's the first cover that actually fits my Subaru Outback," another customer chimed in.