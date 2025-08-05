What EV Chargers Does Costco Sell, And Why Might You Want To Buy Elsewhere?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maybe you've just bought your first EV and you're excited to get a home charger to complete the purchase, or you're a seasoned EV owner who's tired of either hunting for charging spots or spending a part of every Saturday morning sitting in your car, plugged into a public charger. (It's the kind of thing that could keep you from buying an EV in the first place.) In either case, you've probably heard that Costco, like most big box stores, sells home EV chargers. But the truth is, while Costco does sell EV chargers, your options are limited and the choices — while suitable for the needs of the typical driver — are not top of the line.

We found three home EV chargers listed on Costco's website: the Wallbox Pulsar Plus Lv 2 EV Smart Charger, the Battery Tender 40-amp EV Charger, and the Battery Tender 32 Amp Portable EV Charger. The first two are more-powerful Level 2 chargers that top out at 40 amps. Both can be plugged into a suitable 240-volt NEMA 14-50 outlet (the kind used for dryers), but the Battery Tender 40-amp also includes the option to hardwire it.

The third charger in the list, the Battery Tender 32 Amp Portable EV Charger, can be a 32-amp Level 2 charger when plugged into a 240-volt outlet, or a portable, less powerful Level 1 16-amp charger that can plug into most 120-volt household outlets. Most places require you to hire a licensed electrician when you install a 240-volt outlet in your home, so check your local laws.