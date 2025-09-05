Place Your Bets On How Much This 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Will Sell For

At this point, used Dodge Challengers are a dime a dozen. You can buy one on pretty much any budget, with either a V6 or V8, and if you go for the V8, there are still more options than you can shake a stick at. Before its cancellation, at the very top of the lineup sat the Challenger SRT Demon 170, a drag monster that made 1,025 horsepower and could run the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds. When they first launched, some dealers added absolutely insane markups over the $96,666 base price, but can they still command big money in 2025?

We'll get a chance to find out soon, since Cars & Bids currently has a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 listed for sale. It has 5,800 miles on the odometer and is painted an excellent Go Mango orange. Personally, I wouldn't have paired that paint with the Demonic Red interior, but at least it's less boring than black. Not that you don't still get a whole lot of black in the cabin. It's a Dodge Challenger, after all, so the colorful leather really only extends to the seats and the door cards.

It's also almost entirely stock, which should be good for the value, with the only modification noted in the listing being an AWE cat-back exhaust. I didn't think the Demon 170 needed a different exhaust, but I also don't have Demon 170 money, so what do I know? The seller also states that it comes with the carbon fiber wheels, which should also help it sell for at least a little more. Plus, it's one of only 3,000 Demon 170s sold in the U.S.