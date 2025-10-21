Sure, Kristi Noem Spending $200 Million On Private Jets Sounds Like A Lot, But You Can't Seriously Expect Her To Make Do With A Mere $50 Million Plane Budget

The purchase order is reportedly for two Gulfstream G700 jets, not the Gulfstream V the Coast Guard had originally planned to buy back when it was only going to be spending $50 million. And while the Times reported plans to spend a little more than $172 million to obtain those G700s, according to the Washington Post, the total estimated cost is actually more like $200 million once you include "specialized paint" and "cabin enhancements."

Where the money is coming from to buy these jets, exactly, no one can say. The plane-hating Democrats in Congress apparently think this mystery is a "problem" or something: two representatives, Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois, have since submitted a letter demanding that Noem "clarify the funding source" for her new toys. As they put it in the letter:

In addition to raising serious questions about your ability to effectively lead an agency whose procurement strategies appear to vary on a whim, the procurement of new luxury jets for your use suggests that the U.S.C.G. has been directed to prioritize your own comfort above the U.S.C.G.'s operational needs, even during a government shutdown. We are deeply concerned about your judgment, leadership priorities, and responsibility as a steward of taxpayer dollars.

Why they think Congress has any say in how money gets spent, I have no idea. Everyone knows President Trump controls what money gets spent and how. If Noem wants new jets, Trump can give her two jets. If Trump doesn't want to spend the money Congress and other agencies have budgeted, that money doesn't get spent. He's the president, and everyone has to do what he says. That's just how the presidency works now, and don't let any of those "people who read the Constitution" tell you any differently.