Airports Refuse To Show Kristi Noem's Blatantly Partisan Government Shutdown Video Because The Hatch Act Still Exists

In case you haven't heard, the federal government is currently in the middle of a shutdown. Republicans need Democratic votes to pass a budget bill, but they also refuse to negotiate or offer the Democrats anything in exchange for their votes, so here we are, yet again. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is, of course, doing her part to make everything worse with a video she wants airports to play that blames the Democrats for the shutdown. Some are going along with it, but some are also pushing back and refusing, CNN reports, citing the Hatch Act.

If Noem had her way, everyone standing in an airport security line would see a video of her saying, "It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay."

This certainly wouldn't be the first time DHS created a video for airports to play for passengers stuck in security lines, but those videos usually aren't blatantly political or wildly partisan like Noem's latest video is. That's a problem for airports across the country, since it would appear to violate the Hatch Act, a 1939 law passed specifically to ban members of the executive branch (other than the president and vice president) from engaging in political activity.

As the U.S. Office of Special Counsel explains on its website, "The law's purposes are to ensure that federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion, to protect federal employees from political coercion in the workplace, and to ensure that federal employees are advanced based on merit and not based on political affiliation.​​​​"