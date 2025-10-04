5 Of The Quickest Dodge Models With Impressive Top Speeds

It's been a busy few years for Dodge, with tightening emissions guidelines forcing it to completely overhaul its combustion-powered muscle car lineup. The Challenger has since been discontinued, although the Charger lives on in both EV and gas-powered versions. The gas model runs using the Stellantis twin-turbocharged inline-six, which sends either 420 or 550 horsepower to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. That said, neither of these powertrains provide the modern Charger with enough gusto to make it onto this list.

The electric variant tops out at 136 mph, while the high-output combustion-engine model provides top speeds of 177 mph. However, that may change in the future, as Dodge is reportedly bringing back the iconic HEMI V8 for the Charger range. Until then, Mopar fans with older Dodge models will continue to take home bragging rights, given that all of the fastest Dodge cars on this list come from its earlier lineup. Here are the five of the fastest Dodge models ever built, ordered from the slowest to the fastest based on their standard top speed.