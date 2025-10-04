5 Of The Quickest Dodge Models With Impressive Top Speeds
It's been a busy few years for Dodge, with tightening emissions guidelines forcing it to completely overhaul its combustion-powered muscle car lineup. The Challenger has since been discontinued, although the Charger lives on in both EV and gas-powered versions. The gas model runs using the Stellantis twin-turbocharged inline-six, which sends either 420 or 550 horsepower to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. That said, neither of these powertrains provide the modern Charger with enough gusto to make it onto this list.
The electric variant tops out at 136 mph, while the high-output combustion-engine model provides top speeds of 177 mph. However, that may change in the future, as Dodge is reportedly bringing back the iconic HEMI V8 for the Charger range. Until then, Mopar fans with older Dodge models will continue to take home bragging rights, given that all of the fastest Dodge cars on this list come from its earlier lineup. Here are the five of the fastest Dodge models ever built, ordered from the slowest to the fastest based on their standard top speed.
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat: 199 MPH
While the SRT Hellcat Redeye remains the pick of the bunch for Mopar fans wanting a lightning-quick Challenger, the regular Hellcat is no slouch. That's thanks to a 6.2-liter V8 HEMI engine capable of producing 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque, up from the 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque generated by the previous iteration. The 2019 SRT Hellcat can cover the quarter mile in a remarkable 11.2 seconds (at 125 mph) and offers top speeds of 199 mph.
The muscle car owes that boost in power to an enormous dual-snorkel intake hood that feeds air directly into the air box while honoring classic models such as the 1970 Dodge Dart Swinger 340 and 1971 Dodge Demon 340. Back in 2019, the new Challenger Hellcat was available with a standard Tremec six-speed manual transmission or an optional TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic. No matter which transmission you choose, the Hellcat offers an EPA-estimated 16 mpg combined city and highway mileage.
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye & Redeye Widebody: 203 mph
As far as Challengers go, the SRT Hellcat Redeye and Redeye Widebody are among the fastest of their kind. The ferocious 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can reach speeds up to 211 mph quite alright, but Dodge limits top speeds to 168 mph in stock models, in part, because the factory drag radial tires can't handle the pressure. The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and Redeye Widebody, meanwhile, fly to over 200 mph right out of the box.
Both cars come with sticky Pirelli P Zero tires and feature a 797-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V8 that makes 707 pound-feet of torque. All that power allows the Hellcat Redeye to log 0-60 times of 3.4 seconds and peak speeds of 203 mph. The cars' quarter-mile times are also pretty impressive, with the Redeye Widebody clearing the finish line in 10.8 seconds (at 131 mph), while the regular Redeye model crossed the line in 11.1 seconds.
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye: 203 mph
With several high-performance models falling by the wayside due to ever-stricter emissions regulations, the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is one of the newest Dodge cars that still maxes out at over 200 mph. It features a Demon-sourced supercharged 6.2-liter high-output HEMI V8 that provides 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque, representing a substantial power boost when compared to the standard Charger SRT Hellcat.
To achieve the extra output, Dodge fitted the Redeye with a bigger 2.7-liter supercharger (up from 2.4 liters). The larger supercharger produces 14.5 psi of boost, a sizable increase when compared to the 11.6 psi of boost the standard Charger SRT Hellcat engine generates. In addition to the new supercharger, the automaker also increased peak revs from 6,200 rpm to 6,500 rpm and equipped the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye engine with two fuel pumps instead of one.
A larger air induction box, featuring three air channels to enhance airflow, also contributes to this bump in power. All things considered, the revised engine helps propel the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye from naught to 60 mph in a scant 3.6 seconds and allows it to log quarter-mile times of 10.6 seconds at a speed of 129 mph. Top speed is an equally-impressive 203 mph.
2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: 204 mph
At launch, the 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was the quickest and fastest sedan in the world. The four-door muscle car rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.7 seconds and knocks out the quarter mile in 11.8 ticks. If you keep your foot down on the accelerator, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat will keep going until it hits 204 mph. This is made possible, in part, by its low 0.35 drag coefficient and 275/40R20 Pirelli P Zero tires that grip well enough to support those impressive speeds.
Of course, there's the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat engine, which is good for 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, funneled to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It almost goes without saying that the full 707 horsepower can only be unlocked with the red key fob – the black one limits power output to 500 hp. Dodge also offered a massive six-piston Brembo brake system up front and a four-piston system in the rear for enhanced deceleration.
2015 Dodge Viper SRT: 206 mph
The Dodge Viper may not be a great financial investment, but it is one of Dodge's most raw and visceral cars. In fifth-generation, Viper SRT form, the car is at its fastest. The Viper uses a hand built, all-aluminum 8.4-liter V10 engine that delivers 645 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via the six-speed manual transmission. That gear makes for an undeniably capable machine that can launch from 0 to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds and hit top speeds of 206 mph.
That's the same top speed as the 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS, which comes with a 640-horsepower variant of the V10. However, it's 16 mph faster than the top speed achieved by the 645-hp 2015 Dodge Viper GTC (max 190 mph) and a noteworthy 29 mph higher than the 2016 Dodge Viper ACR's (max 177 mph). Sadly, the fifth-generation Viper didn't last very long, as Dodge discontinued the model in 2017, due to a combination of slow sales and the car's inability to meet a federal airbag regulation.