How Reliable Are Ford Mustangs? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The Ford Mustang is a legendary muscle car that's popular for its performance, style, and, lately, its transformation into the all-electric Mach-E that just outsold the gas Mustang 2 to 1. Well, it turns out we should add "reliability" to that list of Mustang benefits — at least for the modern versions. After all, when the seventh-generation Mustang premiered in 2024, it earned some of Consumer Reports' best-ever predicted reliability results.

It's hard to see where the Mustang slipped up, too: As part of CR's reliability evaluation, it asked owners about specific Mustang problem areas, and they responded by giving the Mustang terrific scores in all categories. And yes, that included its in-car electronics, engine, transmission, body, and electrical accessories. CR generally provides info about a given car's rivals, too, and it obviously struggled here, naming the BMW 4 Series and the Mini Cooper — the latter perhaps being best described as behaving like a half-trained puppy. What's notable is that CR predicted the 2024 Mustang's reliability to be significantly higher than that of the BMW 4 Series and the Mini Cooper.

CR doesn't have detailed reliability data for the Mustang's more natural competitors, the Chevrolet Camaro or the Dodge Challenger, neither of which, to be clear, is now in production. Another slightly strange result was that, despite relatively minor changes, the 2025 Mustang didn't rate as highly as its 2024 predecessor.