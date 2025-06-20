SpaceX Lights Up Texas Night With Massive Starship Fireball

Elon Musk has touted the SpaceX Starship as the spacecraft that will deliver humanity to Mars. However, the massive rocket can rarely make it to space without exploding. This time, the spacecraft didn't even reach the launch pad before detonating. A Starship exploded while conducting a static fire test on Wednesday night in the private space company's wholly-controlled Texas town. The test was being run in preparation for Starship's tenth test flight. The three prior tests flown this year all ended in disaster.

The video footage of the explosion was stunning in its scale. One moment, it was just a mundane lull between static rocket fires as more cryogenic propellant was being loaded onboard. The next moment, the video feed went completely white as the sudden blast overwhelmed the camera's exposure setting. A massive fireball came into view once the camera adjusted to the flames, then the blast's sound wave finally hit. SpaceX referred to the incident as a "major anomaly." The explosion was likely caused by a failure of the pressurized tank that stores gaseous nitrogen, according to the company's initial report.