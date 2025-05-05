Starbase, Texas Now Officially Company Town For Elon Musk's SpaceX

It's now within the realm of possibility that SpaceX could be paid in crypto company scrip because Elon Musk is now in control of a company town. Starbase, Texas will become an officially incorporated city after a public vote on Saturday. Admittedly, the electorate wasn't entirely neutral heading to the polls. Most of the 283 eligible voters were SpaceX employees. Starbase will soon have the authority to pass laws, grant permits and collect taxes.

The results of Saturday's vote were 212 votes in favor and only six votes against the proposal. Starbase established its own government with a mayor and two commissioners, according to the BBC. Bobby Peden, a SpaceX vice-president, was elected mayor after running unopposed. The two commissioner positions were filled by Starbase residents with ties to SpaceX. We already have an idea of what the private space company has in mind for the small town in Texas. There's already a bill in the Texas Legislature to allow Starbase to close State Highway 4, Boca Chica Beach and Boca Chica State Park for rocket launches. SpaceX aims to ramp up the number of launches per year at Starbase from five to 25.