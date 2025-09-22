Can You Park A Car At A Truck Stop?
You thought you could drive all night, but those droopy eyelids are telling you something else. It's 40 miles to the next rest area and you didn't budget for a hotel room, even if you could find a decent one along the interstate. Then you see the sign – there's a Flying J at the next exit. But that's a truck stop. Aren't truck stops for, well, trucks? Would they even let you park there?
The fact is that Flying J, or any other truck stop for that matter, is not in the business of turning away paying customers. Though you will likely not spend as much as the typical trucker at a truck stop, especially when filling up, your money is just as good. Management at these places know you'll likely fuel up, perhaps eat at a restaurant, and maybe even pay for a shower. So, yes, nearly every truck stop will allow you to park your car there. Some truck stops accommodate EVs and even have hook-up spots for RVs, for a fee.
That having been said, truck drivers get priority. Remember, you could find a campground or a Walmart to park your car, but truckers don't have that many options. In fact, there is a national shortage of parking spots for trucks. That makes it especially hard for truckers, considering they are legally mandated to rest a certain number of hours. When they've driven the maximum number of hours they're allowed, they have to pull over; the law gives them no other choice. So, try to park out of their way. Give them space, not just to park, but also to maneuver. Be thoughtful of their time and don't dawdle at the fuel pump. And try to keep yourself safe, too.
Pro tips for parking your car at a truck stop
Truck stops generally have regular, car-size parking spots and a limited number of long spots sized for semi-trucks. Guess which type you should park your Honda Civic in? (Deduct 10 points if you said the truck-sized one.) It's only fair when you consider the national shortage of parking spots for semi-trucks and the fact that truck drivers are required by law to pull over and rest a certain number of hours.
What if all of the regular, car-size spots are taken? We may not be lawyers, but we couldn't find a law against parking a car in a truck spot, and management may even tell you to park there if the rest of the lot is full. And if you're in an RV, there may not be any other spots that can fit your Class A. But it might be better just to find a Walmart or Cracker Barrel, two businesses famous for sometimes allowing travelers, especially RVers, to park overnight.
But there's more to finding the right spot at a truck stop than staying out of the truck spots. Truck stops are noisy places, especially if you're parked next to a reefer, or a refrigerated trailer. Those cooling units have to run all night, and they are not quiet. You might also think about parking close to the store for those 2 a.m. visits to the restroom. Remember, trucks need a lot of space, not just to park, but also to back up, maneuver, and make wide turns, so don't block them in. The best policy is to ask a manager where you should park. It's hard for anyone to complain about you if you're just following directions.
Do these things to stay safe while at the truck stop
Let's face it, some truck stop parking lots are downright sketchy at night. Follow your gut and leave if something doesn't feel right. Other places you could stay, like a Walmart, are probably right around the corner anyway.
Avoid talking to strangers and stay out of dark areas of the lot. Park where there is lots of light and close to other cars. Lock your car, even when you're inside it. Keep your valuables hidden and don't draw attention to them. If your car has an alarm, activate it at all times — again, even if you are in the car.
But your personal safety isn't the only thing you need to be concerned about. Most truck stops are high-traffic areas, and you've got those big semis to worry about. You do not want to get into an accident with one. Semi-trucks make very wide turns, so make sure to park so that they have plenty of space to make those turns. Parking in an end spot makes you vulnerable to being side-swiped, so choose one in the middle. If you're in an RV in an end spot, keep those slides in. And, if you've decided to park your Toyota Corolla in one of the spots for semis because the prospect of making a parking lot full of truckers angry doesn't scare you, park at the front of the spot where you are visible. Otherwise, a trucker may not see your car in the spot and back into it. Parking a car in a truck stop can be a good option, especially since parking overnight is being banned in more and more locations. It's just a matter of following the rules and being thoughtful of others.