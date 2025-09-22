Can You Park A Car At A Truck Stop?

You thought you could drive all night, but those droopy eyelids are telling you something else. It's 40 miles to the next rest area and you didn't budget for a hotel room, even if you could find a decent one along the interstate. Then you see the sign – there's a Flying J at the next exit. But that's a truck stop. Aren't truck stops for, well, trucks? Would they even let you park there?

The fact is that Flying J, or any other truck stop for that matter, is not in the business of turning away paying customers. Though you will likely not spend as much as the typical trucker at a truck stop, especially when filling up, your money is just as good. Management at these places know you'll likely fuel up, perhaps eat at a restaurant, and maybe even pay for a shower. So, yes, nearly every truck stop will allow you to park your car there. Some truck stops accommodate EVs and even have hook-up spots for RVs, for a fee.

That having been said, truck drivers get priority. Remember, you could find a campground or a Walmart to park your car, but truckers don't have that many options. In fact, there is a national shortage of parking spots for trucks. That makes it especially hard for truckers, considering they are legally mandated to rest a certain number of hours. When they've driven the maximum number of hours they're allowed, they have to pull over; the law gives them no other choice. So, try to park out of their way. Give them space, not just to park, but also to maneuver. Be thoughtful of their time and don't dawdle at the fuel pump. And try to keep yourself safe, too.