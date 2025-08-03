These Common Overnight RV Parking Spots Are Legal In Most States
We've reported recently on how some states have made it difficult or even illegal to sleep in your vehicle overnight. Some of those states even restrict, ironically, how long you can stop to rest at a rest stop. And, of course, individual cities and municipalities sometimes have their own ordinances about sleeping in one's vehicle or how long you can park in any given spot.
But most states are not so strict about rest stop stays, and there are still plenty of places where you can park your RV overnight for a good rest. And we're not just talking about campgrounds; there are often plenty of places on your way to your destination that allow overnight RV parking. Even Florida, which has banned sleeping in your vehicle overnight on public property, does not prohibit doing it on private property with the owner's permission. With a little research and some planning, finding a spot to rest overnight in your RV is quite possible.
Truck stops
Depending on your destination, you may be traveling a lot of interstate miles to get there. That's part of what makes truck stops so convenient. They're found near a multitude of interstate exits all over the map, meaning you're rarely very far from one. And they were built to serve the needs of the most common overnight travelers — truck drivers — so you'll often be able to find a shower and a hot meal there. Most also have dump stations, since semi-truck sleepers often have restrooms inside.
Major truck stop franchises include Flying J, Pilot, and Love's. Love's, in particular, is known for having spaces set aside for RVs. Some even offer RV spots with hookups, for a fee. And the chain has added electric charging stations at certain locations — good news for travelers who tow EVs behind their motorhomes.
There are downsides to resting at a truck stop, of course. Trucks come in and out at all hours, and trucks with reefer trailers have to run all night to power the refrigeration. That means you should expect a lot of noise. You'll also need to be aware of your surroundings, as some truck stops are not the safest places in the world.
If you do decide to spend the night at a truck stop, remember that truckers are their priority. So try not to park in spots designated for trucks, though at times there may be no other place to fit your 40-foot Class A. And don't forget to patronize the business while you're there.
Walmart, Home Depot, and other businesses
Walmart stores are well-known among RVers for allowing overnight parking. This isn't the case with every Walmart, though. In fact, some even have signs prohibiting parking overnight. That's why you'll want to call the store or talk to the manager beforehand. Some RVers have been able to stay at Home Depot, Costco, and other big-box stores.
It's not uncommon to spot RVs parked at Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrels are almost as ubiquitous as truck stops along the interstates, and often have parking set aside for RVs. Of course, it would be an appreciative gesture to stop in for dinner or breakfast, or breakfast for dinner, since you can do that there.
Gyms that are open 24 hours will sometimes allow overnight parking. One of the nice things about gyms is that, like truck stops, they have hot showers. However, gyms that allow overnight parking often accord this privilege to members only.
Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops often let RVs park overnight. This makes perfect sense, considering RVers are among their target customers. It's a win-win, since you'll be able to pick up some camping and RV essentials while you're there.
Remember that none of these places are campgrounds. That means it's a bad idea to bring out your folding chairs and portable tables. Be judicious about popping out those slides, too. There's no need to take up more room than necessary. Get permission before you stay overnight, and maybe spend a few bucks while you're there. And, of course, keep the place clean — no littering, and no dumping your gray water.
Churches
Perhaps you never considered parking overnight at a church. But, when you think about it, church parking lots are fairly empty on weekdays (one of the reasons why it's so hard to find parking spaces, even though America has tons of them). And churches often have large parking lots that offer plenty of room to turn around an RV.
That doesn't mean that every congregation is open to the idea of letting strangers in RVs use its parking lot, though many are. Additionally, churches are subject to the laws of the cities and counties where they're located. So make sure to call ahead and get permission first.
Again, church parking lots are not campgrounds, so no grilling dinner outside. It's usually best to stay inside your rig while you are there. It's also a good idea to ask permission before running your generator, especially if the church is in a residential neighborhood, or the minister's residence is nearby. And try to be gone by the weekend, as Saturdays and Sundays are often when church parking lots are the most crowded.
Harvest Hosts
If you do a lot of traveling in your RV, you might think about signing up for a membership with Harvest Hosts along with its sister company, Boondockers Welcome. These companies specialize in connecting RVers in search of an overnight stay with wineries, golf courses, farms, and breweries who are happy to accommodate them. So instead of parking at a Walmart, imagine camping next to a vineyard, and perhaps sampling some wine.
There is no charge for staying at these spots, other than the annual subscription fee, which starts at $79. However, guests are encouraged to patronize the hosts' businesses during their stay and to spend a few dollars. Many of these hosts offer spots with full hookups where you can stay extra nights for a fee. A combined subscription to both Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome gives you access to over 9,000 hosts across the U.S. and Canada.
These hosts only accept "fully contained" RVs. This refers to RVs that have their own toilets, as well as tanks or bladders for gray water removal. So converted cars and pickup trucks don't qualify. But RVers with rigs that do qualify will have enough room at most locations to push out their slides and set out a couple of chairs.
Useful apps
You don't have to wander around, hunting for a legal spot to park your RV overnight. Lots of people have already done that work for you, and have shared that information in several useful apps. Free apps that will help you find a good spot include iOverlander, The Dyrt, Sēkr, Campendium, StayFree, FreeCampsites.net, Parkopedia, SpotAngels, FreeRoam, and RVParky. Paid apps include Roadtrippers, AllStays, and the premium versions of The Dyrt, Campendium, and Parkopedia. Most of these apps offer several features in addition to finding parking spots, including detailed maps, camp and parking spot reviews, lists of nearby amenities, and locations of hiking trails.
Thanks to recent laws that restrict overnight parking and sleeping in your vehicle, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find a good spot to park your RV and rest for the night. So it's important for RVers to be thoughtful, and to treat every location that has an overnight parking spot with respect. Littering, taking up too much space, dumping gray water, running noisy generators, setting up chairs and tables where they're not welcome, and staying too long in any one spot will only leave a bad impression and make it harder for the next RVer to find a suitable spot. On the other hand, if everyone does their part, free overnight parking spots might be around for years to come.