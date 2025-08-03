These Common Overnight RV Parking Spots Are Legal In Most States

Depending on your destination, you may be traveling a lot of interstate miles to get there. That's part of what makes truck stops so convenient. They're found near a multitude of interstate exits all over the map, meaning you're rarely very far from one. And they were built to serve the needs of the most common overnight travelers — truck drivers — so you'll often be able to find a shower and a hot meal there. Most also have dump stations, since semi-truck sleepers often have restrooms inside.

Major truck stop franchises include Flying J, Pilot, and Love's. Love's, in particular, is known for having spaces set aside for RVs. Some even offer RV spots with hookups, for a fee. And the chain has added electric charging stations at certain locations — good news for travelers who tow EVs behind their motorhomes.

There are downsides to resting at a truck stop, of course. Trucks come in and out at all hours, and trucks with reefer trailers have to run all night to power the refrigeration. That means you should expect a lot of noise. You'll also need to be aware of your surroundings, as some truck stops are not the safest places in the world.

If you do decide to spend the night at a truck stop, remember that truckers are their priority. So try not to park in spots designated for trucks, though at times there may be no other place to fit your 40-foot Class A. And don't forget to patronize the business while you're there.