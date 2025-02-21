The U.S. Is Finally Getting The Honda Hornet 750 And CB1000SP: Report

The CB750 appears to be hitting our shores largely the same way the Transalp did: Much the same as the European variant, but losing a few horsepower on the boat over. The Honda 750 twin makes 90.5 horsepower in Euro 7 guise, but that drops to 83 for U.S. buyers the same way it did for the Transalp. Interestingly, the loss of power doesn't actually have anything to do with carbon emissions regulations — it's noise emissions that limit American bikes to lower power figures than our European comrades.

That trend of lower power figures appears to hold true for the CB1000 as well, according to Motorcycle.com's reporting. We'll only get the top-shelf SP variant of the bike, with its fancy suspension and upgraded brakes, but it still won't match the horsepower of its European brethren. From Motorcycle.com:

The CB1000SP (which also receives the Hornet branding outside of North America) is powered by a 1,000cc Inline-Four engine derived from the 2017 CBR1000RR. In Europe, the CB1000SP claims a peak output of 155 hp at 11,000 rpm and 78.9 lb-ft. at 9,000 rpm, compared to the non-SP version's claimed 150 hp at 11,000 rpm and 76.7 lb-ft. at 9,000 rpm. The U.S. version will produce much less power, with the VIN decoder suggesting a peak of 129 hp.

We'll also see the NT1100 in the U.S., an upright tourer based on the Africa Twin's 1100cc parallel twin. Honda had already announced we'd see this as a cop bike, so it just makes sense to offer a civilian variant as well — those sales are gravy on top of the fleet business. Of course, you'll instantly look like a cop if you buy one, so don't be surprised if you start getting caught behind drivers doing the exact speed limit.