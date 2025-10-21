This Modified 821HP Chevy Performance LT4 Crate Engine Sold For More Than A New SUV

Although the average transaction price for a new car recently broke the $50,000 barrier, $40,250 can still get you a fair amount of vehicle. For example, that kind of budget could just about get out the door in a 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition — even with the Weather Pack's heated leather steering wheel and seats. That configuration is currently priced at $38,445, which includes a $36,070 suggested price, $925 for the option package, and $1,450 in destination fees. (Pricing for the 2026 RAV4, which adds a PHEV GR Sport Version, has yet to be announced.)

Alternatively, you could have spent the cost of that RAV4, and more, on a single engine. And it's no ordinary motor. We're talking about a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 that originally came as a crate engine from Chevrolet Performance. The mill already packed serious punch fresh from the factory, showcasing up to 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, but that was just a starting point for Aaron Kurt and the team at Late Model Engines. After they worked their magic on this incredible motor — finishing the job in November of 2024 — output was dialed up to 821 horses and 797 lb-ft.

To be clear, that's as tested on a dynamometer. The engine still had not yet been installed in a vehicle at the time it was recently sold on Bring a Trailer— for that tidy sum of $40,250.