These Are Your Favorite Big Luxury Coupes

Earlier this week I spent some time thinking about my favorite big luxury coupes, following the reveal of the absurdly good Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic concept. While it was hard to narrow it down to just one favorite, I landed on the Bentley Brooklands. Mainly I love the Brooklands for its imposing style and enormous size, but also for its rarity and ability to destroy a set of tires. I then posed the question to our readers: What's your favorite big luxury coupe, and why?

And I've gotta say, good work, everyone. You all had some great suggestions, many of which are some of my personal favorites as well. Some of your picks brought on debate in the comments section about what counts as "big" and "luxury," and we always appreciate a healthy debate. But as always, I am the arbiter of truth and reality here, so I'm deciding for myself what deserves to be included. The Lexus SC 400, which a few people mentioned? It may not be that big, but I'm allowing it. Without further ado, these are the Jalopnik audience's favorite big luxury coupes.