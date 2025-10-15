The first one that came to my mind is the Bentley Brooklands, the hardtop equivalent of the Arnage-based droptop Azure. Only 550 of the rear-wheel-drive Brooklands were made starting in 2008, featuring the most torque-rich gas V8 on sale at the time, optional carbon-ceramic brakes, and a starting price of around $350,000. It looked absolutely fantastic, with no B-pillar and one of the largest rear quarter panels ever used by a car. The interior is extremely sumptuous, and there's genuinely space for four people. Did I mention that it's almost 18 feet long?

I vividly remember the first time I saw a Brooklands in real life. I was a young college student in San Francisco, on a nighttime walk to clear my head, when I turned a corner to find a black Brooklands was parked right there on the curb, in the rain, looking absolutely glorious. I spent a few minutes poring over the details — as did the hotel valets — and went on my merry way, exponentially happier than I had been before. And, sorry, the Brooklands is my favorite partly because of the "Top Gear" episode where Jeremy Clarkson absolutely destroyed a set of tires.

What about you, beloved reader? What's your favorite big luxury coupe? Remember, it has to be big, luxurious, and a coupe. I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.