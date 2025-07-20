What Makes Boeing's Doomsday Plane Different From Air Force One?

As the iconic Boeing 747 is on its final flight path to obsolescence, there are only a few airlines still flying them. Yet oddly enough, a handful of old 747s remain some of the most important aircraft in the country. There are modified versions of the aircraft used for both Air Force One and the so-called "Doomsday Plane" that's designed to be sort of a flying Pentagon in case of nuclear war.

How old are these aircraft? The two planes serving as Air Force One have been transporting U.S. presidents around the world since the 20th century, with President George H.W. Bush taking his first flights in both in 1990. With aircraft that old, it's no wonder former Pizza Hut spokesperson Donald Trump is desperate to fly on a new Air Force One. And the Doomsday editions have been around even longer.

Needless to say, it's hard to get parts for these out-of-production planes, which makes it hard to service them in a timely manner, and although they're still considered safe, they've served well past their expected life cycles. Boeing had contracted for new Air Force One planes under the Obama administration, but delays in the program and problems with other Boeing aircraft seem to have left that project up in the air. Which means the old Air Force One and Doomsday Planes are still up in the air, playing two very different roles.