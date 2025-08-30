What Happened To Boeing's Airborne Aircraft Carrier Plan?

To say the Boeing 747 changed the aviation industry is a massive understatement. Over twice the size of any airliner before it, the queen of the skies completely transformed commercial aviation, unlocking air travel for the middle class. After half a century in the air, the jumbo liner's service in the commercial space has finally reached its twilight era, with only a handful of airlines and shipping companies still operating the beast.

But with the plane serving as Air Force One, and being modified into a "doomsday" control center for nuclear war, the 747 still has plenty of life with the U.S. military. Past proposals have hoped to expand the plane's utility within the Air Force, with hopes for transforming the jet into a refueling tanker, a cruise missile platform, and even a missile defense platform, with a massive laser attached to its nose.

There is one concept for the 747, however, that truly stands out unlike any other. Declassified Boeing/U.S. Air Force documents show studies to transform the airliner into an aircraft carrier in the skies. The Airborne Aircraft Carrier might seem like a concept straight out of Hollywood, but Boeing believed that if executed right, their 747 could bring air superiority to anywhere in the globe in a matter of hours.