Why Chevy Trucks Still Use Column Shifters In Some Models
For the uninitiated, a column shifter is exactly what it sounds like — a gear shifter, mounted on the steering column. While some younger readers may not be familiar with them, most Americans will probably ride in or drive a car with a column shifter at some point.
The design isn't so popular in 2025, with very few models still opting to offer a column shifter. However, Chevrolet continues to include a column shifter in models such as the Silverado HD, which is hooked up to an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. Chevy isn't alone in this practice, as GMC's Sierra HD keeps the nostalgic shifter, as do some Ford and Ram models. These automakers include column shifters primarily because customers still like them, in addition to some other more practical reasons.
Column shifters are experiencing something of a revival in electric vehicles, but they're relatively scarce in gas-powered cars. The truth is, with the disappearance of bench seats — another feature we'd love to see bought back from the dead – and the introduction of more modern, electronic transmissions, the column shifter became a little redundant. Sure, as we've mentioned, some EVs have a variation of a column shifter, as do many Mercedes-Benz models. However, we're talking about proper old-school shifters here, the type that are physically connected to the transmission and move with a satisfying clunk.
Here's why Chevy persists with a proper old-school column shifter
As mentioned, Chevrolet continues to offer a proper column shifter in some of its trucks, like the 2025 Silverado 2500 HD Trail Boss with its nifty appearance package. The primary reason why the automaker does this is simply because customers like the old-school shifters. It's good business really — listen to your customers, and give them what they want.
Silverado HD drivers are likely out on the road for much of the year, hauling heavy loads and covering tens of thousands of miles. As such, it's easy for them get very familiar with their trucks, and when it comes time to replace an old one, they don't want to have to adapt to a new way of doing things. So, keeping the column shifter for familiarity's sake makes perfect sense.
Furthermore, having the shifter mounted on the steering column frees up a significant amount of space down in the center console. In the Silverado HD's case, Chevrolet uses this space to house two generously sized cup holders and a wide cubby, perfect for note pads, snacks, phones, and whatever else. With a shifter here, that space is lost, and it's not like you can mount notepads and drinks to the steering column. In reality, the reason why Chevrolet continues to offer column shifters is due to customer demand and because doing so offers drivers an extra helping of useful space, right where they need it.