Why Chevy Trucks Still Use Column Shifters In Some Models

For the uninitiated, a column shifter is exactly what it sounds like — a gear shifter, mounted on the steering column. While some younger readers may not be familiar with them, most Americans will probably ride in or drive a car with a column shifter at some point.

The design isn't so popular in 2025, with very few models still opting to offer a column shifter. However, Chevrolet continues to include a column shifter in models such as the Silverado HD, which is hooked up to an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. Chevy isn't alone in this practice, as GMC's Sierra HD keeps the nostalgic shifter, as do some Ford and Ram models. These automakers include column shifters primarily because customers still like them, in addition to some other more practical reasons.

Column shifters are experiencing something of a revival in electric vehicles, but they're relatively scarce in gas-powered cars. The truth is, with the disappearance of bench seats — another feature we'd love to see bought back from the dead – and the introduction of more modern, electronic transmissions, the column shifter became a little redundant. Sure, as we've mentioned, some EVs have a variation of a column shifter, as do many Mercedes-Benz models. However, we're talking about proper old-school shifters here, the type that are physically connected to the transmission and move with a satisfying clunk.