At $8,500, Is This 2013 Dodge Durango A Deal The Whole Crew Will Appreciate?

With a hemi under the hood and three rows of seats inside, today's Nice Price or No Dice Durango Crew isn't fooling around. Let's see if its price is fooling anyone.

I, for one, was shocked—shocked, I tell you—at the vote on the 1990 Honda Civic Si we looked at yesterday. That Honda was a desirable model, in good shape, and had Acura wheels! Of course, it also had over 200K on the clock and a goofy-tall shift lever. The pros couldn't outweigh the cons—not least at a $9,500 asking price—and that led to an overwhelming 86 percent No Dice loss.

I suppose if you're going to spend that kind of cash, there are a lot of newer, more utilitarian, and easier-to-service options out there. One such choice could be this 2013 Dodge Durango Crew. It is, after all, a capacious three-row tall wagon with decent towing capability and easy parts availability. Oh, and as an added bonus, this Dodge's mileage is under 200K.