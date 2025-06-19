What Car Has Overstayed Its Welcome?

I know this isn't exactly a controversial opinion, but my pick for this question has to be the Dodge Durango. Did you know this damn thing has been in production with only some minor updates since 2010?! Obama was still in his first term when this seven-seater was introduced. I'm sorry, but that's just preposterous.

When you consider how many fantastic family haulers there are in this segment, the fact that anyone would spring for the Durango is shocking to me. Sure, you can get it with three different V8s — including a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi that lays down 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque — but we all know the vast majority of these trucks are fitted with the equally ancient 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. It's a fine motor, I guess, but it's hardly cutting edge. Neither is the rest of the Durango, to be fair.

Anyway, I've got to stop because I'm getting too heated. Why don't you drop on down below and let everyone know what car has long overstayed its welcome? If you tell me why, you're reward will be that you are reincarnated as a lotus flower.