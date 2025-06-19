What Car Has Overstayed Its Welcome?
For the most part, automakers know when it's time to pull the plug on a certain vehicle. They can tell when it's no longer competitive, no longer interesting to customers and no longer relevant in the overall automotive landscape. Here's the thing, though: sometimes, car companies seemingly forget they've got an absolutely ancient car on sale for no good reason, and that's what brings me to today's question.
I want to know what car you feel has overstayed its welcome. What vehicle on sale today is so old and irrelevant that you aren't even sure the company knows it's still on sale? Listen, I understand developing new vehicles is super hard and super expensive to do, and we're sort of in a weirdo limbo right now when it comes to the switchover from gas-powered to electric vehicles, but some of this stuff is egregious.
My pick
I know this isn't exactly a controversial opinion, but my pick for this question has to be the Dodge Durango. Did you know this damn thing has been in production with only some minor updates since 2010?! Obama was still in his first term when this seven-seater was introduced. I'm sorry, but that's just preposterous.
When you consider how many fantastic family haulers there are in this segment, the fact that anyone would spring for the Durango is shocking to me. Sure, you can get it with three different V8s — including a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi that lays down 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque — but we all know the vast majority of these trucks are fitted with the equally ancient 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. It's a fine motor, I guess, but it's hardly cutting edge. Neither is the rest of the Durango, to be fair.
Anyway, I've got to stop because I'm getting too heated. Why don't you drop on down below and let everyone know what car has long overstayed its welcome? If you tell me why, you're reward will be that you are reincarnated as a lotus flower.