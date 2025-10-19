These Are The Worst F1 Tracks (According To Fans)

First introduced in 2009, Yas Marina was part of a major construction plan to turn Yas Island, which is just east of Abu Dhabi, into a top tourist destination. The 3.28-mile circuit features a Ferrari theme park, yacht-filled marinas, and a colossal hotel overlooking the track's penultimate corners. While in theory this makes the track a perfect place for the glitz and glamour of Formula One, what Yas Marina has in form is lost in function. For a track that hosts the season finale, the racing has struggled in Abu Dhabi, but why?

"It's a track built around a fan experience and not vice versa, that's literally it," explains Reddit user u/ExtraKrispyColonel. "The first turns are excellent. However, turns 5 and 6 eliminate an overtaking opportunity at turn 7. Turn 8 isn't a bad overtaking opportunity, but it is [easy] to overshoot and have a bad line into turn 9. Same with the 11-13 complex".

Changes were made ahead of the 2021 edition of the Grand Prix to help encourage racing, with the chicane of turns 5 and 6 being removed, and turns 11 to 13 transforming into a long, sweeping left. These tweaks, however, were far from the headlines leading up to the race that year, as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton came into the final round of the year dead even on points. What followed was most mind-melting finishes to a Formula One season, with Verstappen passing Hamilton on the final lap to secure his first championship.

Sadly, that iconic lap remains the highlight of Yas Marina's tenure, as the updated layout has still struggled to produce memorable races. With a contract keeping it as the final round through 2030, we can only hope that finales deliver yet another thrilling title fight.