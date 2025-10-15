What Makes An Ocean Liner Different From A Cruise Ship?

Before the advent of jets like the de Havilland Comet and Boeing's iconic 707 in the 1950s, overseas travel was accomplished almost exclusively by ship. These simple Point A to Point B journeys — such as New York City to Southampton, England — are known as "line voyages." Hence, the vessels involved were called ocean liners. Nowadays, the titles ocean liner and cruise ship are often used interchangeably to describe large ships, but the differences between them are actually significant.

While ocean liners were primarily looked upon as transportation between continents, some amenities likes game rooms and live bands were present to keep passengers entertained during the lengthy sea crossings. That said, outdoor activities were sparse. In nice weather, a nap in a deck chair or a game of shuffleboard might be possible. But especially on the North Atlantic route between the United States and Europe, the weather was often blustery.

Just as the passenger spaces were designed for challenging wind and waves, so were the ships' hulls. Ocean liners feature deep drafts, measured as the depth of the hull below the waterline, to improve handling in rough conditions. Additionally, the hull is fashioned from thicker steel to stand up to the repeated abuse of pounding waves and the high speeds necessary to maintain schedules.