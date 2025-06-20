Summer Blend Vs. Winter Blend Gas: What's The Difference?

Fuel prices in the summertime are often higher than in winter, and that's due in part to the different components of the blends. One difference in the refining process that produces the summer blend of gasoline with its low RVP is a reduction in the amount of butane added to the mixture. Butane is a cheaper chemical that when added to gasoline helps lower cost, but it has a very high RVP of 52 psi, which raises the RVP of the gasoline it's added to, thus making it unfit for summertime use.

Instead of adding cheap butane to summer blends of gasoline, refiners use more expensive additives which can lengthen the refining process and reduce gasoline yields including alkylates and reformates to keep the RVP levels lower and more suitable for warmer temperatures. Some states, counties, and regions have different "Boutique Fuel Programs" to meet their specific regional needs, as explained by this chart provided by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ultimately, the different summer and winter blends of gasoline are in place to protect American citizens' right to clean air regardless of their region's population density and weather conditions. As a native Angeleno, I'm grateful for California's more stringent standards because our smog levels and air quality are bad enough as it is. My mom who's also a native Angeleno remembers having "smog days" when they were a kid where the smog was so bad that schools didn't let kids on the playground at recess, so I'm glad we don't face those smog levels anymore.