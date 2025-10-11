Inversion Space Promises Worldwide Delivery Within An Hour

Imagine Amazon drone delivery on a worldwide scale. That's the vision of Inversion Space, which wants to use its recently revealed Arc spacecraft to deliver cargo anywhere in the world within an hour, according to Ars Technica. Naturally, its first intended customer is the military, but Inversion eventually hopes to apply its technology to the commercial sector as well, according to a press release.

The key to Arc's rapid delivery is to already be in orbit when the call comes in. Inversion foresees a constellation of Arc satellites, rather like Starlink. Instead of delivering internet service, each spacecraft will already have the desired cargo on board. The closest one to the desired location will detach from its solar array and begin its descent through the atmosphere. Inversion says that Arc has a 621-mile cross-range capability, meaning that's how far it can fly away from its orbital trajectory before landing. The four-foot by eight-foot spacecraft is a lifting body design like the Dream Chaser, providing both lift and maneuvering capability during descent.

For its final approach, Arc deploys a parachute to reduce its speed further and enable precise maneuvering to its destination. While Inversion has not yet tested a complete descent from orbit to landing, it has successfully tested the Arc's automated precision landing capabilities with the parachute. Since Arc uses non-poisonous fuels, people on the ground can approach the spacecraft and retrieve the cargo immediately after landing.