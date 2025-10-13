These Are The Coolest Cars That Came Stock With Wire Wheels

Wire wheels aren't in favor today on new cars – unless lowriders count – but they've been around since the dawn of the automobile, and there are plenty of cars through the years that just wouldn't look right with any other wheel design under their arches. That's certainly the case for some of the open-wheeled pre-war cars we've gathered together in our list of the coolest cars that came stock with wire wheels.

One of the most famous names in wire-wheel manufacturing in the U.S. is Kelsey-Hayes, maker of many a stock wire wheel. Amusingly, it fought with — and eventually bought out — the Wire Wheel Corporation over the rights to make the patented design, but it turned out that the Packard Motor Company owned the patent anyway. Kelsey-Hayes paid it a licensing fee to stay in business. In Europe, Borrani wheels in Italy had — and still has — an incredible reputation for wire wheels that hinges on its association with Ferrari, most notably in motorsport.

This style of wire wheels was so popular that it spawned a whole generation of American cars in the 1960s using wire wheel covers over pressed steel wheels. These were far cheaper to make and not limited by the appearance of actual wire wheels, allowing for sleeker designs. Are they as cool? We're not convinced.